OHL roundup: Rehkopf ignites offence as Rangers rout Spitfires 11-2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf scored two goals and added a pair of assists as the Kitchener Rangers routed the Windsor Spitfires 11-2 in Ontario Hockey League action at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Sunday.

Adrian Misaljevic and Mitchell Martin also scored twice for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers, who improved to 6-2-0-0. Hunter Brzustewicz, Kyle Morey, Antonino Pugliese, Simon Motew and Matthew Sop netted singles.

Jack Greenwell and Noah Morneau scored for the Spitfires, who slipped to 1-8-0-0, last in the West Division.

The Rangers led 3-1 after the first period and 6-2 heading into the third. Both teams were 0-for-2 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

—

67’S 4 WOLVES 0

SUDBURY, Ont. — Max Donoso kicked out 29 shots and earned the shutout as the visiting Ottawa 67’s beat the Sudbury Wolves 4-0.

Cooper Foster, Brad Gardiner, Luca Pinelli and Brady Stonehouse scored for the 67’s (5-2-0-0).

Netminder Nate Krawchuk stopped 19 of 22 shots for the Wolves (4-4-0-0).

—

STEELHEADS 8 OTTERS 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Luke Misa scored three goals as the Mississauga Steelheads rolled over the visiting Erie Otters 8-3.

Marc Boudreau and Mason Zebeski scored twice for the Central Division-leading Steelheads (7-1-0-0), while Jakub Fibigr added a single.

Sam Alfano scored twice for the Otters (2-4-1-0), while Carey Terrance netted a single.

—

BATTALION 5 GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Owen Van Steensel scored a natural hat trick, including the game winner early in the third period, as the visiting North Bay Battalion knocked off the Oshawa Generals 4-2.

Jacob Therrien and Ty Nelson (empty-netter) also scored for the Battalion (4-2-1-1), who outshot the Generals 41-23.

Rasmus Kumpulainen and Matthew Buckley scored for the Generals (3-4-0-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2023.