OHL roundup: Romani bags hat trick as North Bay beat Mississauga 4-2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Anthony Romani bagged a hat trick as North Bay Battalion defeated the Mississauga Steelheads.

Owen Van Steensel had the lone other goal for North Bay.

Battalion netminder Dom DiVincentiis stopped 24 shots.

Luke Misa and Angus MacDonell had a goal each for Mississauga.

Steelheads goaltender Ryerson Leenders saved 34 of 37 shots.

FRONTENACS 6 PETES 5

PETERBOROUGH — Paul Ludwinski knocked in the game-winning goal at 0:46 in overtime as the Frontenacs edged the Petes.

Jacob Battaglia scored three goals while Nathan Poole, Roman Schmidt and Paul Ludwinski scored once for Kingston.

Frontenacs goaltender JJ Salajko saved 17 of 22 shots.

Caden Taylor, Quinton Pagé, Chase Lefebvre, Carson Cameron and Nico Addy all scored once for Peterborough.

Petes netminder Liam Sztuska kept out 43 of 48 shots.

ICEDOGS 4 COLTS 1

NIAGARA — Mike Levin scored a goal as Niagara Icedogs defeated the Barrie Colts.

Gavin Bryant, Mathieu Paris and William Stewart all scored once for Niagara.

Icedogs goaltender Owen Flores stopped 34 of 35 shots.

Zach Wigle scored once for Barrie.

Colts netminder Ben West saved 25 of 28 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.