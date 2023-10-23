OHL roundup: Romani nets the hat trick as Battalion beat Firebirds 6-4

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Anthony Romani scored three consecutive goals as the North Bay Battalion edged the visiting Flint Firebirds 6-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at North Bay Memorial Gardens.

Dalyn Wakely, Brice Cooke and Ty Nelson also scored for the Battalion (5-3-1-1), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third.

Coulson Pitre, Gavin Hayes, Tristan Bertucci and Zacharie Giroux scored for the Firebirds (3-6-0-0), who went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Battalion went 1-for-3.

. Elsewhere in the OHL:

—

67’S 4 GREYHOUNDS 1

OTTAWA, Ont. — Kaleb Lawrence scored twice as the Ottawa 67’s defeated the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-1.

Brad Gardiner and Brady Stonehouse also scored for the 67’s (5-3-0-0).

Arttu Karki scored for the West Division-leading Greyhounds (7-4-0-0).

—

FRONTENACS 4 ATTACK 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Matthew Soto scored twice and Tyler Savard chipped in two assists as the visiting Kingston Frontenacs defeated the Owen Sound Attack 4-3.

Owen Outwater and Nathan Poole also scored for the Frontenacs (4-7-0-0).

Cedrick Guindon, Sam Sedley and Madden Steen scored for the Attack (4-5-1-0).

—

ICEDOGS 5 OTTERS 3

ERIE, Penn. — Zakary Lavoie scored twice as the visiting Niagara IceDogs defeated the Erie Otters 5-3.

Ryan Roobroeck, Mike Levin and Kevin He also scored for the IceDogs (2-4-3-0).

Martin Misiak, Ondrej Molnar and Pano Fimis scored for the Otters (3-6-1-0).

—

GENERALS 2 STORM 0

OSHAWA, Ont. — Jacob Oster stopped 25 shots to net a shutout as the Oshawa Generals beat the visiting Guelph Storm.

Thomas Stewart and Stuart Rolofs (empty-netter) scored for the Generals (5-5-0-0).

Netminder Damian Slavik stopped 21 of 22 he shots he faced for the Storm (6-3-0-0).

—

SPIRIT 6 KNIGHTS 4

SAGINAW, Mich. — Nic Sima scored three goals as the Saginaw Spirit knocked off the visiting London Knights 6-4.

Zayne Parekh, Valentin Zhugin and Joey Willis also scored for the Spirit (4-4-0-0).

Kasper Halttunen scored twice for the Knights (6-4-0-1), while William Nicholl and Isaiah George netted singles.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023.