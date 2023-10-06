OHL Roundup: Ryan Abraham stars in overtime as Spitfires top Battalion 5-4

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ryan Abraham scored his second goal of the night 43 seconds into overtime as the Windsor Spitfires edged the North Bay Battalion 5-4 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Colton Smith, Jacob Maillet, Oliver Peer and Rodwin Dionicio scored in regulation for Windsor (1-2-0).
Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo made 26 saves.
Anthony Romani, Dalyn Wakely, Ethan Procyszyn and Jacob Therrien had goals for North Bay (1-1-2).
Charlie Robertson stopped 27 shots for the Battalion.
Windsor went 2 for 5 on the power play and the Battalion were 0 for 6 with the man advantage.
—
WOLVES 4 PETES 0
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Jakub Vondras stopped all 33 shots he faced as Sudbury blanked the Petes.
Evan Konyen, Nick Yearwood, Owen Protz and Kieron Walton supplied the offence for the Wolves (2-1-0).
Liam Sztuska made 40 saves for Peterborough (2-1-0).
—
STEELHEADS 2 ICEDOGS 0
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ryerson Leenders had a 29-save performance as Mississauga shut out Niagara.
Chas Sharpe and Finn Harding supplied the offence for the Steelheads (3-0-0).
Owen Flores stopped 28-of-29 shots for the IceDogs (0-3-0).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.