OHL Roundup: Ryan Abraham stars in overtime as Spitfires top Battalion 5-4

October 6, 2023 at 3 h 48 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ryan Abraham scored his second goal of the night 43 seconds into overtime as the Windsor Spitfires edged the North Bay Battalion 5-4 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Colton Smith, Jacob Maillet, Oliver Peer and Rodwin Dionicio scored in regulation for Windsor (1-2-0).

Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo made 26 saves.

Anthony Romani, Dalyn Wakely, Ethan Procyszyn and Jacob Therrien had goals for North Bay (1-1-2).

Charlie Robertson stopped 27 shots for the Battalion.

Windsor went 2 for 5 on the power play and the Battalion were 0 for 6 with the man advantage.

WOLVES 4 PETES 0

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Jakub Vondras stopped all 33 shots he faced as Sudbury blanked the Petes.

Evan Konyen, Nick Yearwood, Owen Protz and Kieron Walton supplied the offence for the Wolves (2-1-0).

Liam Sztuska made 40 saves for Peterborough (2-1-0).

STEELHEADS 2 ICEDOGS 0

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ryerson Leenders had a 29-save performance as Mississauga shut out Niagara.

Chas Sharpe and Finn Harding supplied the offence for the Steelheads (3-0-0).

Owen Flores stopped 28-of-29 shots for the IceDogs (0-3-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Nylander scores twice, Minten impresses again as Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 4-3 in OT
Ontario News

Nylander scores twice, Minten impresses again as Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 4-3 in OT

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs' stars are starting to heat up with the regular season just over the horizon. And…

Trudeau announces housing agreement with Vaughan under national housing accelerator
Ontario News

Trudeau announces housing agreement with Vaughan under national housing accelerator

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has reached an agreement…