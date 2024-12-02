OHL roundup: Sennecke’s six-point night spurs Generals to 8-5 win over Frontenacs

December 2, 2024 at 2 h 46 min
The Canadian Press
OSHAWA, Ont. — Beckett Sennecke scored four goals and had two assists for the Oshawa Generals in an 8-5 win over the visiting Kingston Frontenacs n Sunday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Matthew Buckley contributed a pair of goals and Ritchie Calum had five assists for Oshawa (16-9-1-1), which got 45 saves from goalie Jacob Oster.

Sennecke was the third overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft by the Anaheim Ducks.

Jacob Battaglia had a goal and an assist for Kingston (15-7-4-1). Starting goalie Nolan Lalonde stopped 12 of 17 shots before he was replaced at 8:10 of the second period by Gavin Betts, who turned away 13 of 16.

PETES 4 ICEDOGS 3

Gavin Bryant scored the overtime winner for Peterborough (3-18-1-4).

It was Bryant’s second goal of the game. Carson Cameron and Quinton Page also tallied for the Petes.

Matthew Virgilio, Braidy Wassilyn and Kevin He replied for Niagara (15-9-1-1).

SPIRIT 4 STING 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Carson Harmer scored a goal and an assist for the visiting Spirit (14-11-1-0).

Kristian Epperson, Michael Misa and Calem Mangone had the other goals for Saginaw. Goalie Andre Oke had a light load stopping 13 of 14 shots for the win.

Beckham Edwards scored the lone goal for Sarnia (8-15-1-4).

KNIGHTS 10 67s 3

OTTAWA — Sam Dickinson scored twice and added three assists as the Knights walloped the 67s.

Sam O’Reilly had two goals and one assist for league-leading London (22-4-0-0).

RANGERS 3 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Cameron Reid notched winner 54 seconds into overtime for Kitchener (18-5-2-1).

Justin Bottineau and Trent Swick also scored for the Rangers, who got 27 saves from netminder Jackson Parsons.

Braidy Wassilyn had a goal and two assists for Guelph (7-14-2-1).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024.

