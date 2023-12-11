OHL roundup: Sharp Donoso helps 67’s sneak past Petes 2-1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Cooper Foster’s 12th goal of the season, scored at 16:28 of the second period, stood up as the winner as the visiting Ottawa 67’s edged the Peterborough Petes 2-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday.

Caden Kelly also scored for the East Division-leading 67’s (17-9-2-0), who got a 39-save performance from netminder Max Donoso.

Quinton Page scored for the Petes (14-10-3-1), who outshot the visitors 40-28. Both teams were 0-for-3 on the power play.

The 67’s led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

—

GENERALS 4 STING 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Rasmus Kumpulainen scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Oshawa Generals beat the Sarnia Sting 4-1.

Luke Torrance, Matthew Buckley and Connor Lockhart also scored for the Generals (11-12-3-1).

Kai Schwindt scored for the Sting (11-19-0-0).

—

GREYHOUNDS 5 KNIGHTS 4

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Bryce McConnell-Barker scored the game winner at 10:45 of the third period as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds edged the London Knights 5-4.

Jack Beck scored twice for the West Division-leading Greyhounds (20-8-2-0), while Matthew Virgilio and Andrew Gibson netted singles.

Sam Dickinson, Landon Sim, Isaiah George and Max McCue scored for the Knights (17-11-0-1).

—

WOLVES 8 FRONTENACS 4

SUDBURY, Ont. — Dalibor Dvorský scored twice as the Sudbury Wolves blitzed the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 8-4.

Djibril Toure, Lucas Signoretti, Chase Coughlan, Alex Pharand, Landon McCallum and Evan Konyen also scored for the Wolves (15-10-2-1).

Ethan Miedema, Luke McNamara, Linus Hemström and Gage Heyes scored for the Frontenacs (13-15-1-0).

—

RANGERS 3 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Matthew Sop had a goal and assist as the visiting Kitchener Rangers edged the Guelph Storm 3-2.

Adrian Misaljevic and Luke Ellinas also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (23-7-2-0).

Leo Serlin and Braeden Bowman scored for the Storm (16-12-1-1).

—

SPITFIRES 6 FIREBIRDS 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Oliver Peer scored three goals as the Windsor Spitfires beat the visiting Flint Firebirds 6-3.

Liam Greentree scored twice for the Spitfires (9-19-1-0), while Ryan Abraham scored once.

Spitfires netminder Ian Michelone saved 47 of 50 shots.

Braeden Kressler, Jeremy Martin and Nolan Dann all scored for the Firebirds (13-13-2-1).

—

STEELHEADS 5 ICEDOGS 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Angus MacDonell had four assists and netminder Ryerson Leenders made 44 saves as the Mississauga Steelheads edged the visiting Niagara IceDogs 5-3.

Chas Sharpe scored twice for the Central Division-leading Steelheads (17-9-2-0), with singles netted by Porter Martone, Luke Misa and Mason Zebeski.

Kevin He, Mike Levin and Zakary Lavoie scored for the IceDogs (6-18-4-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2023.