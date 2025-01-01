OHL roundup: Sim nets hat trick as Knights whip Sting 9-3

LONDON, Ont. — Landon Sim scored three goals, including two on the power play, as the London Knights stung the Sarnia Sting 9-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Tuesday at Canada Life Place.

Blake Montgomery had two goals and an assist for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (29-6-0-0), while Cam Allen, Sam O’Reilly, Rene Van Bommel and Noah Aboflan netted singles.

Ruslan Karimov, Tyson Doucette and Alessandro Di Iorio scored for the Sting (12-19-2-5), who outshot the Knights 36-34.

The Knights went 3-for-5 on the power play, while the Sting were 1-for-7.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Tuesday:

—

RANGERS 5 BATTALION 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Trent Swick scored twice as Kitchener Rangers defeated North Bay Battalion.

Tanner Lam, Evan Headrick and Jack Pridham all scored once for the Rangers (25-7-2-1).

Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons kicked out 23 of 25 shots.

Owen Van Steensel and Shamar Moses scored for the Battalion (13-18-3-0).

Battalion netminder Charlie Larocque saved 18 of 23 shots.

—

SPITFIRES 6 FIREBIRDS 4

WINDSOR, Ont. — Liam Greentree had a goal and three assists as the Windsor Spitfires defeated the Flint Firebirds.

Ethan Garden, Noah Morneau, Ilya Protas, Jack Nesbitt and Ethan Belchetz all scored once for the West Division-leading Spitfires (26-7-2-1).

Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo stopped 28 of 32 shots.

Connor Clattenburg, Jimmy Lombardi, Cole Zurawski and Nathan Aspinall scored once for the Firebirds (16-17-1-1).

Firebirds goaltender Noah Bender kicked out four of nine shots and Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day kicked out six of six shots.

—

WOLVES 6 STEELHEADS 5 (OT)

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Kieron Walton scored the game-winner at 3:51 of overtime as the Sudbury Wolves edged the Brampton Steelheads.

Kocha Delic scored three goals while Walton scored twice, and Ethan Dean added a single for the Wolves (18-10-5-0).

Wolves netminder Finn Marshall stopped 28 of 33 shots.

Angus MacDonell scored twice while Kieran Witkowski, Spencer Sova and Jared Harding scored once for the Steelheads (15-14-5-0).

Steelheads goaltender Anthony Paolini kicked out 22 of 28 shots.

—

ICEDOGS 3 PETES 2

NIAGARA, Ont. — The Niagara IceDogs spotted the Peterborough Petes an early 2-0 lead then stormed back to edge the visitors 3-2.

Mathieu Paris’s goal at 15:41 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the IceDogs (23-11-1-1) to the comeback victory. Ethan Czata and Braidy Wassilyn also scored for the IceDogs.

Carson Cameron and Gavin Bryant scored for the Petes. (7-22-2-4). Both teams had 35 shots on goal.

—

OTTERS 5 BULLDOGS 4

ERIE, Penn. — Wesley Royston’s goal at 10:12 of the third period snapped a 4-4 deadlock and lifted the Erie Otters to a 5-4 win over the visiting Brantford Bulldogs.

Gabriel Frasca scored twice for the Otters (18-10-3-1), while Sam Alfano and Malcolm Spence netted singles.

Nick Lardis scored twice for the Bulldogs (18-14-3-0), while Nikolas Rossetto and Patrick Thomas added singles.

—

COLTS 7 GENERALS 4

BARRIE, Ont. — Dalyn Wakely and Tristan Bertucci each had a goal and three assists as the Barrie Colts knocked off the visiting Oshawa Generals 7-4.

Riley Patterson and Michael Derbidge each scored twice for the Central Division-leading Colts (24-9-1-1), while Beau Jelsma added a single.

Brooks Rogowski, Harrison Franssen, Luke Torrance and Beckett Sennecke scored for the East Division-leading Generals (21-12-2-1), who outshot the Colts 41-39.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.