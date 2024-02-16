OHL Roundup: Spirit hold off Colts for 7-6 win

BARRIE, Ont. — Rodwin Dionicio had two goals and three assists in leading the Saginaw Spirit past the Barrie Colts 7-6 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Owen Beck, with two goals, Josh Bloom, Zayne Parekh and Michael Misa also chipped in goals for Saginaw (37-13-0-1). Nolan Lalonde turned away 24 shots.

Riley Patterson, with two goals, Tai York, Roenick Jodoin, Jack Brauti and Cole Beaudoin replied for Barrie (21-26-3). Sam Hillebrandt stopped 29 shots.

Jodoin trimmed the deficit to one, 5-4, scoring 1:48 into the third period.

However, Misa restored the Spirit’s two-goal edge at 7:47 before Beck netted a power-play goal with 3:31 remaining in the contest to put the game out of reach.

—

STORM 4 PETES 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Braeden Bowman had a goal and two assists as the Guelph Storm topped the Peterborough Petes 4-1.

Charlie Paquette, Wil McFadden and Max Namestnikov also scored for Guelph (26-21-4-1).

Martin Matejicek had the lone goal for Peterborough (16-30-5-1), which dropped its eighth in a row.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.