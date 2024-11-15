OHL Roundup: Spitfires’ early flurry fuels 5-3 win over Battalion

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Ryan Abraham had a goal and two assists as the Windsor Spitfires defeated the North Bay Battalion 5-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Carter Hicks, Ethan Belchetz, Anthony Cristoforo and Liam Greentree also scored for Windsor (14-4-1), which went up 5-0 by 1:07 of the second period.
Joey Costanzo kicked out 35-of-38 shots.
Ethan Procyszyn, with two goals, and Zach Wilson replied for North Bay (8-9-2).
Charlie Larocque surrendered four goals on 10 shots in the opening period before Mike McIvor stepped in and turned away 10-of-11 shots in relief.
—
ATTACK 4 PETES 1
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Pierce Mbuyi scored twice in leading the Owen Sound Attack past the Peterborough Petes 4-1
Ben Cormier and Carter George also contributed goals for Owen Sound (6-9-2-2).
Jonathan Melee replied for Peterborough (1-14-1-3).
This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.