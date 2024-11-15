OHL Roundup: Spitfires’ early flurry fuels 5-3 win over Battalion

November 15, 2024 at 4 h 32 min
The Canadian Press
NORTH BAY, Ont. — Ryan Abraham had a goal and two assists as the Windsor Spitfires defeated the North Bay Battalion 5-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Carter Hicks, Ethan Belchetz, Anthony Cristoforo and Liam Greentree also scored for Windsor (14-4-1), which went up 5-0 by 1:07 of the second period.

Joey Costanzo kicked out 35-of-38 shots.

Ethan Procyszyn, with two goals, and Zach Wilson replied for North Bay (8-9-2).

Charlie Larocque surrendered four goals on 10 shots in the opening period before Mike McIvor stepped in and turned away 10-of-11 shots in relief.

ATTACK 4 PETES 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Pierce Mbuyi scored twice in leading the Owen Sound Attack past the Peterborough Petes 4-1

Ben Cormier and Carter George also contributed goals for Owen Sound (6-9-2-2).

Jonathan Melee replied for Peterborough (1-14-1-3).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.

