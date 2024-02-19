OHL roundup: Spitfires hang on to upset Greyhounds 6-4

February 19, 2024
The Canadian Press
WINDSOR, Ont. — A.J. Spellacy’s short-handed goal at 11:52 stood up as the winner as the Windsor Spitfires knocked off the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at the WFCU Centre.

Djibril Toure, Jack Nesbitt, Josef Eichler, Liam Greentree and Cole Davis also scored for the Spitfires (17-29-4-3), who led 1-0 after the first period and 5-0 heading into the third.

Bryce McConnell-Barker, Owen Allard, Justin DeZoete and Brady Martin scored for the Greyhounds (35-16-2-1), who outshot the Spitfires 34-23.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

SPIRIT 5 BATTALION 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Josh Bloom scored twice as the Saginaw Spirit edged the North Bay Battalion 5-3.

Ethan Hay, Zayne Parekh and Rodwin Dionicio all scored for the West Division-leading Spirit (39-14-0-1).

Brice Cooke, Justin Ertel and Owen Van Steensel scored for the Battalion (28-17-6-2).

BULLDOGS 5 ICEDOGS 1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Jake O’Brien scored twice as the Brantford Bulldogs defeated the Niagara IceDogs 5-1.

Florian Xhekaj, Patrick Thomas and Luca Testa also scored for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (30-16-6-2).

Alex Assadourian scored for the IceDogs (16-31-6-1).

RANGERS 6 WOLVES 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers defeated the Sudbury Wolves 6-1.

Trent Swick, Luke Ellinas, Hunter Brzustewicz and Matthew Sop also scored for the Rangers (34-19-2-0).

Kocha Delic scored for the Central Division-leading Wolves (31-16-3-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2024.

