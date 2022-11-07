OHL roundup: Spitfires’ late offensive surge burns Frontenacs

November 7, 2022 at 1 h 45 min
The Canadian Press

WINDSOR, Ont. — The Windsor Spitfires erupted for three unanswered goals on Sunday to defeat the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 6-3 in Ontario Junior Hockey League action.

Michael Renwick, Ethan Miedema, Tomas Hebek, Alex Christopoulos, Jacob Maillet and Matthew Maggio scored for the Spitfires (10-2-3-0), who led 4-3 heading into the third period.

Francesco Arcuri, Maddox Callens and Matthew Soto scored for the Frontenacs (8-6-0-1), who outshot Windsor 35-29.

STING 4 FIREBIRDS 3 (OT)

SARNIA, ONT. — Ethan Ritchie scored a power-play goal at 2:51 of overtime to give the Sarnia Sting a 4-3 victory against the visiting Flint Firebirds.

Nolan Burke scored twice for the Sting (8-5-1-1), while Zach Filak netted a single.

Coulson Pitre scored twice for the Firebirds (8-7-1-0), while Zacharie Giroux added a single.

WOLVES 8 STEELHEADS 4

SUDBURY, ONT. — Djibril Toure and Alex Pharand each scored twice as the Sudbury Wolves squashed the visiting Mississauga Steelheads 8-4.

David Goyette, Alex Assadourian, Andre Anania and Ethan Larmand also scored for the Wolves (4-8-2-0).

Luca DelBelBelluz scored twice while Owen Beck and Charlie Callaghan scored once for the Steelheads (9-4-1-0), who outshot the Wolves 39-29.

SPIRIT 5 GENERALS 0

OSHAWA, ONT. — Tristan Lennox stopped all 26 shots he faced and Mitchell Smith scored twice as the visiting Saginaw Spirit beat the Oshawa Generals 5-0.

Pavel Mintyukov, Calem Mangone and Lincoln Moore also scored for the Spirit (9-6-1-0).

The Generals (5-7-0-2) were outshot 36-26.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2022.

