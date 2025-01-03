OHL Roundup: Spitfires light up Storm, Rangers edge Bulldogs in OT

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ilya Protas put up five points and the Windsor Spitfires handed the Guelph Storm a 9-5 drubbing in Ontario Hockey League action on Thursday.

Protas scored four times and contributed an assist for the Spitfires (27-7-3), while Liam Greentree scored once and contributed for assists.

Jack Nesbitt had two goals, and Cole Davis and Ryan Abraham each had one for a Windsor side that won its sixth straight game.

Charlie Paquette, Thomas Budnick, Hunter McKenzie, Wil McFadden and Carter Stevens had a goal apiece for the Storm (10-22-3).

—

SPIRIT 5 67’S 2

SAGINAW, MICH. — Three unanswered goals in the third period gave Saginaw (18-17-1) a 5-2 win over Ottawa (14-14-7). Kristian Epperson scored twice and contributed an assist for the Spirit.

—

WOLVES 4 COLTS 1

BARRIE, ONT. — Kocha Delic scored twice in less than four minutes as Sudbury (19-10-5) handed Barrie (24-10-2) a 4-1 loss. Wolves goalie Nate Krawchuk stopped 40 of the 41 shots he faced.

—

BATTALION 4 PETES 1

NORTH BAY, ONT. — Two goals from Nick Wellenreiter lifted North Bay to a 4-1 win over Peterborough (7-23-6). Ethan Procyszyn scored and contributed an assist for the Battalion (14-18-3), who snapped a six-game losing skid.

—

RANGERS 2 BULLDOGS 1 (OT)

BRANTFORD, ONT. — Jack Pridham scored with 39 seconds left in overtime to secure Kitchener’s 2-1 victory over Brantford. Marek Vanacker opened the scoring for the Bulldogs (18-14-4) midway through the first period but the Rangers (26-7-3) forced extra time when Max Dirracolo tied the game early in the third.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2025.