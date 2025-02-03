OHL roundup: Spitfires rally to edge Knights 4-3 in battle of division leaders

WINDSOR, Ont. — A-J Spellacy’s short-handed goal at 8:41 of the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Windsor Spitfires to a 4-3 Ontario Hockey League victory against the visiting London Knights on Sunday at the WFCU Centre.

Ilya Protas scored twice for the West Division-leading Spitfires (34-11-2-1), who trailed 3-0 early in the second period. Noah Morneau also scored for the hosts, who outshot the visitors 28-25.

Denver Barkey, Kasper Halttunen and Jesse Nurmi scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (38-8-1-0), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

The Knights went 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Spitfires went 2-for-8.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

—

SPIRIT 5 GREYHOUNDS 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Jacob Cloutier scored twice as the Saginaw Spirit topped the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-2.

Kristian Epperson, Zayne Parekh and Dimian Zhilkin also scored for the Spirit (25-20-1-1), who outshot the visitors 48-25.

Jordan Charron and Marco Mignosa scored for the Greyhounds (19-27-1-1).

—

FRONTENACS 4 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Jacob Battaglia had a goal and two assists as the visiting Kingston Frontenacs defeated the Sarnia Sting 4-2.

Tuomas Uronen, Gage Heyes and Cedrick Guindon also scored for the Frontenacs (28-12-5-2), who outshot the hosts 27-19.

Beckham Edwards and Lukas Fisher scored for the Sting (18-21-3-6).

—

BATTALION 4 ICEDOGS 3 (SO)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Nick Wellenreiter scored twice, including the lone goal of the shootout, to give the North Bay Battalion the win. Lirim Amidovski and Kent Greer had the other goals for the Battalion (18-25-3-0) while Mike McIvor stopped 26 shots.

Jack Brauti, Ryan Roobroeck and Sean Doherty had the goals for the IceDogs (27-15-3-3). Matthew Humphries made 38 saves.

—

ATTACK 5 STEELHEADS 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Landon Hookey had a goal and two assists to lead the way for the Owen Sound Attack. Pierce Mbuyi, Declan Waddick, Harry Nansi and Tristan Delisle had the other Attack (16-26-3-3) goals while Carter George stopped 29 shots.

Angus MacDonell, Mason Zebeski and Troy Patton scored for the Brampton Steelheads (20-19-8-0).

—

BULLDOGS 9 WOLVES 3

SUDBURY, Ont. — Nick Lardis scored four times to power the Brantford Bulldogs to a 9-3 victory. Marek Vanacker, with two, Jake O’Brien, Nikolas Rossetto and Cole Brown had the other goals for the Bulldogs (29-16-4-0)

Kieron Walton, Nathan Villeneuve and Kocha Delic scored for the Sudbury Wolves (23-18-5-0).

—

67’S 4 STORM 3 (SO)

GUELPH, Ont. — Shaan Kingwell’s goal in the shootout earned the Ottawa 67’s a 4-3 victory. Luca Pinelli, Chris Barlas and Bradley Horner all scored in regulation for the 67’s (16-24-3-5), while Jaeden Nelso stopped 22 shots.

Jett Luchanko, with two, and Quinn Beauchesne scored for the Guelph Storm (14-27-4-1). Colin Ellsworth made 32 saves.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.