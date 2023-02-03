OHL Roundup: Spitfires use dominant start to fuel 7-4 win over Greyhounds

WINDSOR, Ont. — Colton Smith and Matthew Maggio each had two goals and an assist as the Windsor Spitfires used a dominant start to defeat the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 7-4 on Thursday.

Shane Wright had a goal and two assists and James Jodoin and Oliver Peer added the others for Windsor (30-12-3-1). Ian Michelone made 34 saves.

Justin Cloutier, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Jordan D’Intino and Alex Kostov scored for Soo (14-20-7-5), which dropped its fifth straight.

Samuel Ivanov surrendered five goals on 16 shots in the first period before making way for Landon Miller, who stopped 16-of-17 shots in relief.

The Spitfires took a 6-1 lead just 2:02 into the second, followed by three unanswered goals from the Greyhounds. Maggio capped off the scoring with an empty netter.

—

STEELHEADS 4 BATTALION 2

NORTH BAY, ONT. — James Hardie scored his 30th of the season to seal the Mississauga Steelheads’s 4-2 win over the North Bay Battalion.

Porter Martone, Angus MacDonell and Mason Zebeski also scored for Mississauga (23-19-4), which saw a 3-0 lead turn to 3-2 before Hardie’s empty netter with 51 seconds left.

Matvey Petrov and Josh Bloom replied for North Bay (33-13-1-1).

—

PETES 5 ICEDOGS 3

PETERBOROUGH, ONT. — Brennan Othmann had a hat trick to help lead the Peterborough Petes past the Niagara Icedogs 5-3.

Tucker Robertson added the two other goals, while also contributing two assists for Peterborough (25-18-1-2). Michael Simpson made 26 saves.

Andrew LeBlanc, Alex Assadourian and Michael Podolioukh scored for Niagara (9-28-6-1). Josh Rosenzweig stopped 61-of-65 shots.

—

STORM 4 OTTERS 3 (SO)

ERIE, PA. — Valentin Zhugin scored the shootout winner to lift the Guelph Storm to a 4-3 win over the Erie Otters.

Braeden Bowman, Jake Karabela and Cooper Walker scored in regulation for Guelph (21-20-4-1), which picked up its second straight victory.

Ondrej Molnar, Noah Sedore and Kaleb Smith, with the game-tying marker, replied for Erie (16-24-1-4).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2023.