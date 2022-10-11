OHL roundup: Spitfires work overtime to beat Greyhounds

October 10, 2022 at 23 h 12 min
The Canadian Press

WINDSOR, Ont. — A power-play goal by Alex Christopoulos 3:19 into overtime gave the Windsor Spitfires a 3-2 Ontario Hockey League victory over the visiting Soo Greyhounds on Monday.

Matthew Maggio, who scored the second Spitfires goal, assisted on all three of his squad’s goals. Jacob Maillet scored the other Windsor goal.

The Spitfires, who have won three in a row, improved to 3-0-1-0 and lead the OHL’s West Division by one point over the Sarnia Sting and Saginaw Spirit.

Jordan D’Intino and Kalvyn Watson scored power-play goals for the Greyhounds, who outshot the hosts 37-26. The Greyhounds’ record slipped to 2-3-1-0.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2022.

