OHL roundup: Steelheads roll over Rangers 4-1 in battle of division leaders

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ryerson Leenders stopped 35 of 36 shots and helped the Mississauga Steelheads defeat the visiting Kitchener Rangers 4-1 in a battle of Ontario Hockey League division leaders on Saturday.

Zander Veccia, Mason Zebeski, Justin DeZoete and Porter Martone scored for the Steelheads, who lead the Central Division with a 9-2-0-0 record.

Carson Rehkopf scored a third-period goal for the Rangers, who lead the Midwest Division with a 7-3-0-0 record.

The Steelheads led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

In other OHL action:

—

GENERALS 4 PETES 3 (OT)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Matthew Buckley scored the game-winning goal at 1:11 of overtime as the visiting Oshawa Generals edged the Peterborough Petes.

Buckley scored three goals in total while Rasmus Kumpulainen scored once for the Generals (4-5-0-0).

Owen Beck scored three goals for the Petes (5-2-2-0).

—

BULLDOGS 5 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Jake O’Brien scored a goal and an assist as the Brantford Bulldogs downed the Owen Sound Attack 5-2.

Luca Testa, Marek Vanacker, Florian Xhekaj and Jorian Donovan also scored for the Bulldogs (3-5-1-0).

Ethan Burroughs scored twice for the Attack (4-3-1-0).

—

STING 6 OTTERS 4

ERIE, Penn. — Andrew LeBlanc scored three goals as the Sarnia Sting defeated the Erie Otters 6-4.

Zach Filak, Ryan Brown and Roman Kukumberg also scored for the Sting (6-3-0-0).

Sam Alfano scored twice, while Ondrej Molnar and Pano Fimis added singles for the Otters (3-5-1-0).

—

WOLVES 5 COLTS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Landon McCallum scored a goal and an assist as the visiting Sudbury Wolves edged the Barrie Colts 5-3.

Evan Konyen, Quentin Musty, Kocha Delic and Nathan Villeneuve also scored for the Wolves (6-4-0-0).

Tai York, Roenick Jodoin and Riley Patterson scored for the Colts (4-5-0-0).

—

SPITFIRES 5 SPIRIT 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Liam Greentree scored twice as the Windsor Spitfires beat the visiting Saginaw Spirit 5-2.

Jacob Maillet, Colton Smith and Oliver Peer also scored for the Spitfires (2-7-0-0).

Calem Mangone and Valentin Zhugin scored for the Spirit (3-4-0-0).

—

STORM 6 FRONTENACS 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Charlie Paquette had a goal and assist as the Guelph Storm beat the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 6-2.

Vilmer Alriksson, Jake Karabela, Leo Serlin, Max Namestnikov and Gavin Grunder also scored for the Storm (6-2-0-0).

Paul Ludwinski and Jacob Battaglia scored for the Frontenacs (3-7-0-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2023.