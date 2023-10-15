OHL roundup: Steelheads sink Spirit 4-3 on late goal by Veccia

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Zander Veccia’s goal at 18:31 of the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Mississauga Steelheads to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Saginaw Spirit in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.

Lucas Karmiris, Mason Zebeski and Chas Sharpe also scored for the Central Division-leading Steelheads (6-1-0-0), who led 2-1 after the first period and took a 3-2 lead into the third.

Braden Hache, Matyas Sapovaliv and Hunter Haight scored for the Spirit (3-3-0-0), who outshot the hosts 44-21 but had difficulty solving Steelheads’ netminder Ryerson Leenders, who stopped 41 shots.

The Spirit went 2-for-7 on the power play, while the Steelheads were 1-for-6.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

—

STORM 2 FIREBIRDS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Charlie Paquette scored the game-winning goal at 19:56 of the third period as the Guelph Storm edged the Flint Firebirds 2-1.

Paquette also scored the Storm’s first goal (4-2-0-0).

Gavin Hayes scored for the Firebirds (1-5-0-0).

—

STING 5 KNIGHTS 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Sandis Vilmanis recorded a goal and two assists as the Sarnia Sting beat the London Knights 5-3.

Mitch Young, Roman Kukumberg, Cooper Way and Tyson Doucette also scored for the Sting (4-3-0-0).

Denver Barkey scored three goals for the Knights (5-2-0-1).

—

ICEDOGS 4 FRONTENACS 0

NIAGARA, Ont. — Owen Flores earned the shutout as the Niagara IceDogs beat the Kingston Frontenacs 4-0.

Kevin He scored twice while Evan Klein and Gavin Bryant scored once for the IceDogs (1-3-2-0).

Frontenacs (3-5-0-0) netminder Mason Vaccari stopped 34 of 37 shots.

—

ATTACK 4 GREYHOUNDS 0

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Carter George earned the shutout with 34 saves as the Owen Sound Attack beat the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-0.

Servac Petrovsky, Colby Barlow, Cedrick Guindon and Braedyn Rogers scored for the Attack (4-2-1-0).

Greyhounds (5-3-0-0) netminder Charlie Schenkel saved 17 of 21 shots and backup Landon Miller saved four of four.

—

PETES 3 BULLDOGS 2 (OT)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Chase Lefebvre scored 1:24 into overtime as the Peterborough Petes edged the Brantford Bulldogs 3-2.

Sam McCue scored twice for the Petes (4-1-1-0).

Braeden O’Keefe and Jorian Donovan scored for the Bulldogs (1-4-1-0).

—

OTTERS 7 SPITFIRES 1

ERIE, Mich. — Bruce McDonald scored twice and added an assist as the Erie Otters rolled over the visiting Windsor Spitfires 7-1.

Kaleb Smith, Martin Misiak, Alex Messier, Spencer Sova and Carey Terrance also scored for the Otters (2-3-1-0).

Aidan Castle scored for the Spitfires (1-6-0-0).

—

COLTS 7 GENERALS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Cole Beaudoin scored three goals as the Barrie Colts crushed the Oshawa Generals 7-1.

Roenick Jodoin, Kashawn Aitcheson, Riley Patterson and Eduard Sale also scored for the Colts (4-2-0-0).

Stuart Rolofs scored for the Generals (3-3-0-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2023.