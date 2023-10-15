OHL roundup: Steelheads sink Spirit 4-3 on late goal by Veccia

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Zander Veccia’s goal at 18:31 of the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Mississauga Steelheads to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Saginaw Spirit in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.
Lucas Karmiris, Mason Zebeski and Chas Sharpe also scored for the Central Division-leading Steelheads (6-1-0-0), who led 2-1 after the first period and took a 3-2 lead into the third.
Braden Hache, Matyas Sapovaliv and Hunter Haight scored for the Spirit (3-3-0-0), who outshot the hosts 44-21 but had difficulty solving Steelheads’ netminder Ryerson Leenders, who stopped 41 shots.
The Spirit went 2-for-7 on the power play, while the Steelheads were 1-for-6.
Elsewhere in the OHL:
—
STORM 2 FIREBIRDS 1
FLINT, Mich. — Charlie Paquette scored the game-winning goal at 19:56 of the third period as the Guelph Storm edged the Flint Firebirds 2-1.
Paquette also scored the Storm’s first goal (4-2-0-0).
Gavin Hayes scored for the Firebirds (1-5-0-0).
—
STING 5 KNIGHTS 3
SARNIA, Ont. — Sandis Vilmanis recorded a goal and two assists as the Sarnia Sting beat the London Knights 5-3.
Mitch Young, Roman Kukumberg, Cooper Way and Tyson Doucette also scored for the Sting (4-3-0-0).
Denver Barkey scored three goals for the Knights (5-2-0-1).
—
ICEDOGS 4 FRONTENACS 0
NIAGARA, Ont. — Owen Flores earned the shutout as the Niagara IceDogs beat the Kingston Frontenacs 4-0.
Kevin He scored twice while Evan Klein and Gavin Bryant scored once for the IceDogs (1-3-2-0).
Frontenacs (3-5-0-0) netminder Mason Vaccari stopped 34 of 37 shots.
—
ATTACK 4 GREYHOUNDS 0
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Carter George earned the shutout with 34 saves as the Owen Sound Attack beat the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-0.
Servac Petrovsky, Colby Barlow, Cedrick Guindon and Braedyn Rogers scored for the Attack (4-2-1-0).
Greyhounds (5-3-0-0) netminder Charlie Schenkel saved 17 of 21 shots and backup Landon Miller saved four of four.
—
PETES 3 BULLDOGS 2 (OT)
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Chase Lefebvre scored 1:24 into overtime as the Peterborough Petes edged the Brantford Bulldogs 3-2.
Sam McCue scored twice for the Petes (4-1-1-0).
Braeden O’Keefe and Jorian Donovan scored for the Bulldogs (1-4-1-0).
—
OTTERS 7 SPITFIRES 1
ERIE, Mich. — Bruce McDonald scored twice and added an assist as the Erie Otters rolled over the visiting Windsor Spitfires 7-1.
Kaleb Smith, Martin Misiak, Alex Messier, Spencer Sova and Carey Terrance also scored for the Otters (2-3-1-0).
Aidan Castle scored for the Spitfires (1-6-0-0).
—
COLTS 7 GENERALS 1
BARRIE, Ont. — Cole Beaudoin scored three goals as the Barrie Colts crushed the Oshawa Generals 7-1.
Roenick Jodoin, Kashawn Aitcheson, Riley Patterson and Eduard Sale also scored for the Colts (4-2-0-0).
Stuart Rolofs scored for the Generals (3-3-0-0).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2023.