OHL Roundup: Stillman’s four-goal night leads Petes to 7-3 victory over Steelheads

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Chase Stillman put together a four-goal, one-assist performance to lead the Peterborough Petes to a 7-3 win over the Mississauga Steelheads on Friday.

Tommy Purdeller, Sahil Panwar and Nick Lardis added the others for Peterborough (12-6-1-2). Michael Simpson made 31 saves in the win.

Zakary Lavoie, Brice Cooke and Owen Beck replied for Mississauga (11-5-2). Alessio Beglieri stopped 18-of-23 shots before making way for Ryerson Leenders, who made five saves in the final period.

Stillman scored the Petes’ first three goals as they went on to take a 5-0 lead entering the third period. Lavoie put the Steelheads on the board 4:12 into the third before Stillman added his fourth of the game and Lardis netted his 10th of the season to make it 7-1.

—

67’S 4 BULLDOGS 3

HAMILTON — Thomas Sirman’s second-period marker proved to be the winner as Ottawa (17-1-0) narrowly escaped a second loss at the hands of Hamilton (7-9-1). Sirman’s goal 15:08 into the middle frame put the 67’s up 3-1 before Noah Van Vliet and Logan Morrison brought the Bulldogs back in the third.

—

RANGERS 3 BATTALION 2

KITCHENER, ONT. — Joseph Serpa’s two goals gave Kitchener (8-9-0) the early momentum and cushion it needed to hold on and defeat North Bay (13-6-0). Serpa’s goals made it a 3-0 game before the Battalion made a run that fell just short of sending the game to overtime.

—

STING 3 SPITFIRES 2

SARNIA, ONT. — Cooper Way’s goal 4:48 into the third period proved to be the winner as Sarnia (10-6-2-1) took a tight win over Windsor (11-4-3). Way’s goal put the Sting up 3-1 before Alex Christopoulos scored under four minutes later for the Spitfires.

—

ATTACK 3 GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, ONT. — Colby Barlow scored the game-winning goal with 3:43 remaining to lift Owen Sound (13-6-0) past Oshawa (5-11-0-2). Ethan Burroughs and Deni Goure added the others for the Attack.

—

FRONTENACS 5 GREYHOUNDS 4 (SO)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ONT. — Ivan Zhigalov made the game-sealing save and Maddox Callens scored the shootout winner as Kingston spoiled Sault Ste. Marie’s comeback effort to win. The Frontenacs (10-9-1-1) went up 3-0 8:32 into the second before being outscored 3-1 by the Greyhounds (5-8-4-3) for the remainder of regulation.

—

COLTS 4 WOLVES 3

SUDBURY, ONT. — Chris Grisolia netted the game-winner 12:52 into the third period to cap a comeback victory for Barrie (8-6-2-1) over Sudbury (6-9-2). The Colts were down 3-1 12:33 into the first before scoring three unanswered to earn the victory.

—

FIREBIRDS 6 KNIGHTS 4

LONDON, ONT. — Marko Stojkov scored the winner and Ethan Hay added the insurance goal as Flint (11-7-1-1) pulled away from London (9-7-1) for the win. Zacharie Giroux led all scorers with two goals for the Firebirds.

—

STORM 6 ICEDOGS 4

GUELPH, ONT. — Max Namestnikov notched two goals and two assists, Danny Zhilkin added two goals and one assist and Guelph (5-12-2 1) defeated Niagara (4-12-3). The Storm were down 3-1 3:58 into the second before outscoring the IceDogs 5-1 the remainder of the way.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2022.