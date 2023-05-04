OHL Roundup: Sting top Knights 6-3 to even Western Conference final series

SARNIA, Ont. — Nolan Burke had two goals and an assist in leading the Sarnia Sting to a 6-3 win over the London Knights to even the Western Conference final at 2-2 on Wednesday.

Easton Wainwright, Ty Voit, Marcus Limpar-Lantz and Brenden Anderson also scored for Sarnia. Benjamin Gaudreau made 23 saves.

George Diaco, Denver Barkey and Ryan Winterton replied for London, while Zach Bowen stopped 22-of-27 shots.

After a quick 2-0 start midway through the first period, the Sting surrendered three unanswered goals within the next 20 minutes. However, a string of four unanswered goals gave Sarnia its second straight win in the best-of-seven series.

Game 5 will take place on Friday in London, Ont.

—

BATTALION 5, PETES 2

Best-of-seven series tied 2-2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Owen Van Steensel had two goals and an assist as the North Bay Battalion topped the Peterborough Petes 5-2 to even the Eastern Conference final series at two games apiece.

Ty Nelson, with a goal and two assists, Kyle Jackson and Liam Arnsby scored the others for North Bay. Dom DiVincentiis stopped 37 shots.

Tommy Purdeller and J.R. Avon responded for Peterborough, which got 21 stops from Michael Simpson.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2023.