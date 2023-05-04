OHL Roundup: Sting top Knights 6-3 to even Western Conference final series

May 4, 2023 at 3 h 05 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

SARNIA, Ont. — Nolan Burke had two goals and an assist in leading the Sarnia Sting to a 6-3 win over the London Knights to even the Western Conference final at 2-2 on Wednesday.

Easton Wainwright, Ty Voit, Marcus Limpar-Lantz and Brenden Anderson also scored for Sarnia. Benjamin Gaudreau made 23 saves.

George Diaco, Denver Barkey and Ryan Winterton replied for London, while Zach Bowen stopped 22-of-27 shots.

After a quick 2-0 start midway through the first period, the Sting surrendered three unanswered goals within the next 20 minutes. However, a string of four unanswered goals gave Sarnia its second straight win in the best-of-seven series.

Game 5 will take place on Friday in London, Ont.

BATTALION 5, PETES 2

Best-of-seven series tied 2-2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Owen Van Steensel had two goals and an assist as the North Bay Battalion topped the Peterborough Petes 5-2 to even the Eastern Conference final series at two games apiece.

Ty Nelson, with a goal and two assists, Kyle Jackson and Liam Arnsby scored the others for North Bay. Dom DiVincentiis stopped 37 shots.

Tommy Purdeller and J.R. Avon responded for Peterborough, which got 21 stops from Michael Simpson.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

OHL Roundup: Barrie Colts race past Western Conference-leading London Knights 5-2

BARRIE, Ont. — Ethan Cardwell and Declan McDonnell each had a goal and an assist as the Barrie Colts…

Ontario News

OHL Roundup: Petes push 67’s to brink of elimination with 3-1 victory

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Michael Simpson made 19 saves and the Peterborough Petes pushed the OHL-best Ottawa…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Sting unleash offence to beat IceDogs 10-4

SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — Sasha Pastujov had two goals and two assists to power the Sarnia Sting to a 10-4 win over the Niagara IceDogs…