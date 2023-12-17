OHL roundup: Storm slip past Greyhounds 2-1 in shootout

GUELPH, Ont. — Wil McFadden and Michael Buchinger each scored in the shootout as the Guelph Storm slipped past the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday at the Sleeman Centre.

Jake Karabela, who scored a power-play goal at 1:26 of the third period to knot the game a 2-2, and Buchinger scored in regulation time for the Storm (19-12-1-1), who were outshot 28-22.

Brady Martin and Marco Mignosa scored for the West Division-leading Greyhounds (22-8-2-1) in regulation time. Jack Beck scored in the shootout.

Storm netminder Brayden Gillespie stopped 26 of 28 shots. Greyhounds netminder Landon Miller stopped 19 of 21 shots. The Greyhounds went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Storm were 1-for-2.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

—

RANGERS 4 COLTS 3 (OT)

BARRIE, Ont. — Matthew Sop scored 27 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Kitchener Rangers a 4-3 win over the Barrie Colts.

Justin Bottineau, Trent Swick and Blair Scott also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (24-8-2-0).

Tai York scored twice for the Colts (12-16-1-0), while Carter Lowe added a single.

—

SPIRIT 4 WOLVES 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Sebastien Gervais scored the game-winning goal at 9:48 of the third period as the Saginaw Spirit edged the visiting Sudbury Wolves.

Braden Haché, Zayne Parekh and PJ Forgione also scored for the Spirit (20-9-0-1).

Evan Konyen, David Goyette and Djibril Toure scored for the Wolves (16-11-2-1).

—

BATTALION 3 ICEDOGS 2

NIAGARA, Ont. — Dalyn Wakely scored the game-winning goal at 10:24 of the second period as the visiting North Bay Battalion edged the Niagara IceDogs 3-2.

Justin Ertel scored twice for the Battalion (15-12-4-1).

Ryan Roobroeck and Kevin He scored for the IceDogs (8-19-4-1).

—-

STING 5 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Zach Filak scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Sarnia Sting defeated the Flint Firebirds 5-2.

Marko Sikic, Daylen Moses, Easton Wainwright and Lukas Fischer also scored for the Sting (12-19-1-0).

Coulson Pitre and Jimmy Lombardi scored for the Firebirds (13-16-2-1).

—

67’S 4 OTTERS 2

ERIE, Penn. — Brady Stonehouse scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Ottawa 67’s defeated the Erie Otters 4-2.

Kaleb Lawrence, Brad Gardiner and Luca Pinelli also scored for the East Division-leading 67’s (18-10-2-0).

Brett Bressette and Sam Alfano scored for the Otters (14-12-4-0).

—

SPITFIRES 4 ATTACK 3 (SO)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — The visiting Windsor Spitfires prevailed in the shootout to defeat the Owen Sound Attack 4-3.

Colton Smith, Ryan Abraham and Oliver Peer all scored for the Spitfires (10-20-1-0) in regulation time.

Taos Jordan, Jake Crawford and Ben Cormier scored for the Attack (15-13-2-1).

—

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2023.