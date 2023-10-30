OHL roundup: Storm whip up offence to flatten 67’s 6-1

The Canadian Press
GUELPH, Ont. — Michael Buchinger scored the game winner on a power play and added an assist as the Guelph Storm whipped the visiting Ottawa 67’s 6-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at the Sleeman Centre.

Leo Serlin, Vilmer Alriksson, Charlie Paquette, Chandler Romeo and Max Namestnikov also scored for the Storm (8-4-0-0).

Brady Stonehouse scored for the 67’s (6-4-1-0), who were tied 1-1 after the first period and trailed 4-1 heading into the third.

The Storm outshot the 67’s 32-31.

The Storm went 3-for-6 on the power play, while the 67’s went 1-for-3.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

BATTALION 5 WOLVES 4

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Ihnat Pazii’s goal at 11:01 of the third period snapped a 4-4 tie and lifted the North Bay Battalion to a 5-4 win over the visiting Sudbury Wolves.

Anthony Romani scored twice for the Battalion (6-4-2-1), while Owen Van Steensel and Justin Ertel added singles.

Alex Pharand, Dalibor Dvorský, David Goyette and Ethan Larmand scored for the Wolves (7-5-0-0).

STING 4 ICEDOGS 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Andrew Vermeulen of the Niagara IceDogs scored at 17:49 of the third period to force overtime, but the Sarnia Sting ruined their comeback with a 4-3 victory after a three-round shootout.

Sandis Vilmanis, Sean Doherty and Zach Filak scored for the host Sting (8-5-0-0) in regulation time.

Michael Podolioukh, Mathieu Paris and Andrew Vermeulen scored for the IceDogs (3-4-4-1).

FIREBIRDS 5 SPIRIT 3

FLINT, Mich. — Gavin Hayes scored twice as the Flint Firebirds defeated the visiting Saginaw Spirit 5-3.

Braeden Kressler, Nolan Dann and Zacharie Giroux also scored for the Firebirds (5-6-1-0).

Michael Misa scored twice for the Spirit (4-6-0-1), while Lincoln Moore added a single.

ATTACK 3 GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Ben Cormier’s goal at 12:43 of the second period stood up as the winner as the visiting Owen Sound Attack edged the Oshawa Generals 3-2.

Cedrick Guindon and Colby Barlow also scored for the Attack (6-5-1-0).

Tyler Graham and Rasmus Kumpulainen scored for the Generals (5-7-0-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2023.

