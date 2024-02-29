OHL roundup: Torrance scores twice in Generals win

LONDON, Ont. — Luke Torrance scored twice as the Oshawa Generals topped the London Knights.

Calum Ritchie, Connor Punnett, Matthew Buckley and Luca D’Amato all scored for Oshawa.

Jacob Oster stopped 37 of the 41 shots he faced for the Generals.

Denver Barkey scored twice while Oliver Bonk and Kasper Halttunen scored once for London.

Knights goaltender Michael Simpson stopped 24 of 29 shots.

—

COLTS 7 WOLVES 3

SUDBURY – Riley Patterson scored twice as Barrie Colts defeated the Sudbury Wolves.

Beau Jelsma scored twice while Chris Grisolia, Jack Brauti and Michael Derbidge had goals for Barrie.

Colts goaltender Ben West stopped 41 of 44 shots.

David Goyette, Kocha Delic and Nathan Villeneuve all scored once for Sudbury.

Wolves starting netminder Jakub Vondras kicked out five of eight shots before Marcus Vandenberg was put in, with the backup saving 17 of 20 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.