OHL roundup: Vaughan scores in OT as Steelheads beat Battalion 6-5

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Peter Vaughan scored at 4:48 of overtime as the Brampton Steelheads edged the visiting North Bay Battalion 6-5 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday at the CAA Centre.

Ethan Procyszyn scored three goals for the Steelheads (19-15-5-0), while Jacob LeBlanc and Andrew LeBlanc also netted singles.

Angus MacDonell scored twice for the Battalion, while Porter Martone, Parker Von Richter and Gabriel Chiarot scored once for the Battalion (14-20-4-0).

Both teams had 38 shots on goal. The Steelheads went 3-for-6 on the power play, while the Battalion were 2-for-5.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

—

KNIGHTS 6 ATTACK 4

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Denver Barkey and Blake Montgomery each scored twice as the visiting London Knights topped the Owen Sound Attack 6-4.

Landon Sim and Cam Allen netted singles for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (32-6-1-0), who outshot the hosts 45-21.

David Bedkowski, Cole Zurawski, Bruce McDonald and Ben Cormier scored for the Attack (12-23-2-3).

—

STING 5 OTTERS 3

ERIE, Penn. — Ruslan Karimov and Daylen Moses each scored twice as the visiting Sarnia Sting downed the Erie Otters 5-3.

Ryan Brown also scored for the Sting (15-20-2-5), who were outshot 38-22, but got a strong performance from netminder Evan Maillet.

Sam Alfano scored twice for the Otters (19-14-3-1), while Lucas Ambrosio added a single.

—

STORM 4 GREYHOUNDS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Lev Katzin had a goal and two assists as the visiting Guelph Storm defeated the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-2.

Carter Stevens, Sam Johnston and Max Namestnikov also scored for the Storm (13-22-4-1), who were outshot 26-23.

Owen Allard and Brady R. Smith scored for the Greyhounds (16-23-1-0).

—

RANGERS 4 COLTS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Jack Pridham scored twice as the visiting Kitchener Rangers defeated the Barrie Colts 4-1.

Luca Romano and Cameron Reid also scored for the Rangers (29-8-2-1), who outshot the hosts 41-23.

Kashawn Aitcheson scored for the Colts (24-13-1-1).

—

BULLDOGS 5 PETES 4 (SO)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Patrick Thomas scored the lone goal of a three-round shootout to lift the visiting Brantford Bulldogs to a 5-4 win over the Peterborough Petes.

Nick Lardis, Luca Testa, Thomas Budnick and Thomas all scored in regulation time for the Bulldogs (21-15-4-0), who outshot the hosts 44-31.

Martin Matejicek, Colin Fitzgerald, Jonathan Melee and Genc Ula scored for the Petes (9-24-2-5).

—

SPITFIRES 8 FIREBIRDS 6

FLINT, Mich. — Ilya Protas scored three goals as the visiting Windsor Spitfires defeated the Flint Firebirds 8-6.

Ryan Abraham, Liam Greentree, Anthony Cristoforo, Noah Morneau and Carson Woodall also scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (30-8-2-1), who outshot the hosts 38-29.

Nathan Aspinall scored twice for the Firebirds (17-21-2-1), while Artem Frolov, Hayden Reid, Evan Konyen and Matthew Mania netted singles.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2025.