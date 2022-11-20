OHL Roundup: Vierling’s OT winner caps Colts’ 3-2 comeback win over Sting

BARRIE, Ont. — Evan Vierling scored the game winner 1:01 into overtime as the Barrie Colts earned a 3-2 comeback win over the Sarnia Sting on Saturday.

Beau Jelsma and Jacob Frasca added the others for Barrie (9-6-2-1). Anson Thornton made 36 saves in the victory.

Marcus Limpar-Lantz and Lukas Fischer scored for Sarnia (10-6-3-1). Benjamin Gaudreau stopped 25-of-28 shots.

The Sting took control early scoring twice under eight minutes into the game. Jelsma made it a 2-1 contest 16:25 into the second before Frasca netted the game-tying marker 13:30 into the third.

—

BATTALION 6 ATTACK 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Dalyn Wakely netted two goals as North Bay (14-6-0) kept Owen Sound (13-7-0) at bay to earn the victory. The Battalion exited the first period with a 3-1 lead that turned into a 4-3 edge going into the final frame.

—

SPIRIT 5 BULLDOGS 2

HAMILTON — Michael Misa led the way with two goals as Saginaw (14-6-1) cruised past Hamilton (7-10-1). The Spirit went up 3-0 after the first period before making it 5-0 by the end of the second.

—

KNIGHTS 7 FIREBIRDS 4

FLINT, Mich. — Max McCue recorded two goals and one assists, George Diaco notched one goal and three assists and London (10-7-1) held off a Flint (11-8-1-1) comeback effort to win. Down 6-2 early in the third period, the Firebirds cut the deficit in half before McCue’s second sealed it.

—

STORM 5 RANGERS 3

GUELPH, Ont. — Matthew Poitras scored two goals and added two assists to lead Guelph (6-12-2-1) to victory over Kitchener (8-10-0). The Storm jumped to a 3-0 lead after the first period before entering the third with a 5-1 edge over the Rangers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2022.