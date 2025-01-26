OHL roundup: Whitehead paces 67’s to 5-4 win over Frontenacs

January 26, 2025 at 3 h 55 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Nic Whitehead’s second goal of the game, scored at 16:52 of the third period, snapped a 4-4 deadlock and lifted the Ottawa 67’s to a 5-4 Ontario Hockey League victory over the visiting Kingston Frontenacs on Saturday.

Luca Pinelli also scored twice for the 67’s (15-21-3-5), while Matthew Souliere netted a single. Whitehead also chipped in with two assists.

Ethan Hay, Cedrick Guindon, Gage Heyes and Tuomas Uronen scored for the Frontenacs (25-12-5-2). Both teams had 28 shots on goal.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

RANGERS 4 OTTERS 3

ERIE, Penn. — Jack Pridham’s goal at 18:37 of the third period snapped a 3-3 deadlock and lifted the visiting Kitchener Rangers to a 4-3 win over the Erie Otters.

Jakub Chromiak, Adrian Misaljevic and Andrew Vermeulen also scored for the Rangers (33-9-3-1), who outshot the hosts 37-34.

Carey Terrance, Malcolm Spence and Sam Alfano scored for the Otters (22-16-3-1).

COLTS 6 BULLDOGS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Beau Jelsma had a goal and two assists as the Barrie Colts beat the visiting Brantford Bulldogs 6-3.

Anthony Romani, Carter Lowe, Emil Hemming, Riley Patterson and Brad Gardiner also scored for the Central Division-leading Colts (29-14-1-1).

Nick Lardis scored twice for the Bulldogs (26-16-4-0), while Marek Vanacker added a single.

Both teams had 35 shots on goal.

FIREBIRDS 5 STEELHEADS 3

FLINT, Mich. — Christopher Thibodeau scored twice as the Flint Firebirds beat the visiting Brampton Steelheads 5-3.

Alex Kostov, Kaden Pitre and Blake Smith also scored for the Firebirds (19-22-2-2).

Kieran Witkowski, Carson Rehkopf and Luke Misa scored for the Steelheads (19-16-8-0), who were outshot 29-28.

ATTACK 5 STING 4 (SO)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — The Owen Sound Attack scored twice in the three-round shootout to defeat the visiting Sarnia Sting 5-4.

Pierce Mbuyi scored three goals for the Attack (14-26-2-3), while Braedyn Rogers netted a single.

Alessandro Di Iorio, Hughston Hurt, Matthew Manza and Tyson Doucette scored for the Sting (16-20-3-6), who were outshot 42-35.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.

