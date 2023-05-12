OHL Roundup: Zach Bowen perfect as Knights win Game 1 of league final

May 12, 2023 at 3 h 46 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

LONDON, Ont. — Rooke goalie Zach Bowen stopped all 24 shots he faced as the London Knights blanked the Peterborough Petes 3-0 on Thursday in Game 1 of the Ontario Hockey League’s final.

Jacob Julien, Easton Cowan and Ryan Winterton all scored for London, the Western Conference champion.

Goaltender Michael Simpson turned aside 29-of-31 shots for Peterborough, which came out of the East.

Neither team could score on the power play. The Knights were 0 for 2 and the Petes went 0 for 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Knights stung 6-1 by surprising Sting

SARNIA, Ont. — Luca Del Bel Belluz and Sasha Pastujov each scored twice as the Sarnia Sting surprised the London Knights 6-1 in Ontario…

Ontario News

OHL Roundup: Knights outduel Spitfires in shootout in battle of West’s best

WINDSOR, Ont. — Oliver Bonk scored the shootout winner and the London Knights defeated the Windsor…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Knights ignite offence early, burn Firebirds 9-5

LONDON, Ont. — The London Knights have a cosy lead atop the Ontario Hockey League's Midwest Division. On Monday night, in the lone…