OHL Roundup: Zach Bowen perfect as Knights win Game 1 of league final

LONDON, Ont. — Rooke goalie Zach Bowen stopped all 24 shots he faced as the London Knights blanked the Peterborough Petes 3-0 on Thursday in Game 1 of the Ontario Hockey League’s final.

Jacob Julien, Easton Cowan and Ryan Winterton all scored for London, the Western Conference champion.

Goaltender Michael Simpson turned aside 29-of-31 shots for Peterborough, which came out of the East.

Neither team could score on the power play. The Knights were 0 for 2 and the Petes went 0 for 3.

