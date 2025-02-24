OHL roundup: Zurawski plays OT hero as Attack edge Greyhounds 4-3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Cole Zurawski scored at 3:55 of overtime to lift the visiting Owen Sound Attack to a 4-3 Ontario Hockey League victory over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Sunday at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

Lenny Greenberg, James Petrovski and Pierce Mbuyi also scored for the Attack (20-30-4-3), who were outshot 42-27. Attack netminder Carter George stopped 39 of 42 shots. Tristan Delisle and Greenberg each chipped in with two assists.

Marco Mignosa, Christopher Brown and Brady R. Smith scored for the Greyhounds (22-32-2-1), who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

The Attack went 1-for-1 on the power play, while the Greyhounds went 0-for-6.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

—

RANGERS 5 KNIGHTS 4 (OT)

LONDON, Ont. — Adrian Misaljevic scored 62 seconds into overtime to lift the visiting Kitchener Rangers to a 5-4 win over the London Knights.

Cameron Reid, Jack Pridham, Matthew Hlacar and Luca Romano also scored for the Rangers (40-13-4-1), who were outshot 41-30. Christian Humphreys chipped in with two assists.

Evan Van Gorp, William Nicholl, Landon Sim and Noah Read scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (45-8-2-0), who trailed 3-1 after the first period and 4-3 heading into the third.

—

GENERALS 5 FRONTENACS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Noah Powell scored twice and Calum Ritchie and Ethan Toms each chipped in with two assists as the Oshawa Generals beat the visiting Kingston Frontenacs.

Brooks Rogowski, Beckett Sennecke and Owen Griffin also scored for the Generals (36-17-3-2), who outshot the visitors 45-24.

Cedrick Guindon scored for the East Division-leading Frontenacs 34-15-5-3).

—

BULLDOGS 5 67’S 1

OTTAWA, Ont. — Nick Lardis scored three goals and added an assist as the visiting Brantford Bulldogs beat the Ottawa 67’s 5-1.

Joshua Avery and Patrick Thomas also scored for the Bulldogs (36-17-5-0), who outshot the hosts 33-30.

Chris Barlas scored for the 67’s (19-30-3-5), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

—

BATTALION 5 STING 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Ihnat Pazii and Jacob LeBlanc each had a goal and an assist as the visiting North Bay Battalion topped the Sarnia Sting 5-1.

Andrew LeBlanc, Nick Wellenreiter and Parker Vaughan also scored for the Battalion (23-28-4-0), who were outshot 34-30.

Daylen Moses scored for the Sting (19-26-4-7).

—

SPITFIRES 7 SPIRIT 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ilya Protas scored twice and added three assists as the Windsor Spitfires defeated the visiting Saginaw Spirit 7-3.

Jack Nesbitt and Ryan Abraham also scored twice for the West Division-leading Spitfires (39-13-4-1), while Tnias Mathurin netted a single.

Michael Misa, Sebastien Gervais and Nic Sima scored for the Spirit (32-23-1-1), who were outshot 36-25.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.