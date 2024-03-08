OHL: Steelheads score three unanswered to top Colts 4-3 in OT

BARRIE, Ont. — Lucas Karmiris scored the game-winning goal 2:24 into overtime as the Mississauga Steelheads earned a 4-3 comeback victory over the Barrie Colts on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Angus MacDonell, Chas Sharpe, and Finn Harding contributed a goal apiece in regulation for Mississauga (34-21-7).

Ryerson Leenders made 22 saves between regulation and overtime.

Bode Stewart, with two goals, and Beau Jelsma scored for Barrie (25-29-5).

Ben West stopped 43 shots.

Jelsma’s goal at 1:39 of the second period put the Colts ahead 2-0 before MacDonell put the Steelheads on the board at 4:21.

After Stewart restored Barrie’s two-goal edge 11:39 into the third period, Sharpe and Harding, with the game-tying marker with 2:50 left in regulation, scored to push the game to overtime.

—

BATTALION 7 SPITFIRES 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Anthony Romani scored twice, Owen Van Steensel had one goal and two assists and the North Bay Battalion cruised past the Windsor Spitfires 7-2.

Sandis Vilmanis, Ty Nelson, Dalyn Wakely and Tnias Mathurin provided the rest of the offence for North Bay (33-19-6-2), which extended its winning streak to three games.

Ryan Struthers and AJ Spellacy scored for Windsor (18-35-4-3), which has lost five in a row.

—

67’S 4 PETES 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Kimi Korbler scored two goals in leading the Ottawa 67’s past the Peterborough Petes 4-2.

Brady Stonehouse and Frankie Marrelli added the others for Ottawa (32-21-5-2), which snapped a two-game losing skid. Ian Michelone stopped 20 shots.

Quinton Pagé and Ryder McIntyre replied for Peterborough (18-34-7-1), which got 49 saves from Liam Sztuska.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.