OHL: Steelheads top Generals 4-2 to extend win streak to three games

February 20, 2025 at 3 h 29 min
The Canadian Press
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Jack Van Volsen, Angus MacDonell and Carson Rehkopf each had a goal and an assist as the Brampton Steelheads downed the Oshawa Generals 4-2 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Konnor Smith also scored for Brampton (26-20-8), which extended its winning streak to three games. Brayden Gillespie made 25 saves in the victory.

Luca D’Amato scored twice for Oshawa (34-17-3-2). Jacob Oster stopped 25-of-28 shots.

D’Amato pulled the Generals within one with 2:17 remaining in the contest after Rehkopf put the Steelheads up 3-1 just over five minutes before.

MacDonell sealed the victory, however, with an empty-netter with three seconds left on the clock.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2025.

