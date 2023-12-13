OHL suspends former Attack coach Greg Walters for remainder of season

TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League has suspended former Owen Sound Attack head coach Greg Walters for the remainder of the season.

The league announced the suspension Tuesday after conducting an investigation into a verbal altercation Walters had with another Attack employee on Oct. 14.

Walters was fired by the team two days later and replaced on an interim basis by Darren Rumble.

The league said Walters violated its code of conduct and failed to maintain an environment free of bullying and abuse.

He is barred from engaging in any league activities until June 30, 2024.

Walters can seek reinstatement for the 2024-25 season by writing to the OHL’s commissioner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.