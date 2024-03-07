OHL suspends two Wolves players for violations of social media policy

March 6, 2024 at 23 h 18 min
The Canadian Press
OHL suspends two Wolves players for violations of social media policy

TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday it has suspended Sudbury Wolves forward Nathan Villeneuve 15 games and teammate Evan Konyen 10 games for violations of the league’s social media policy.

The league said the sanctions come after an investigation of “inappropriate game-related comments” shared on a Wolves group chat following a Jan. 18 game against the Barrie Colts.

The OHL did not detail the content of the chat, but said the players violated the policy “in a manner detrimental to the welfare of the league.”

Multiple reports said the OHL was looking into allegations that members of the Wolves had placed a bounty on Barrie defenceman Kashawn Aitcheson for his hit on Villeneuve in the game.

Sportsnet was first to report the alleged bounty.

The OHL said the suspensions are effective immediately. Sudbury was scheduled to host Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday in the first of its nine remaining regular-season games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024.

