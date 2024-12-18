Olivia, Noah top list of most popular baby names in Ontario in 2023

Olivia and Noah have once again clinched first place as the most popular baby names in Ontario as the provincial government unveiled the 2023 top ten list of boys’ and girls’ names today.

The province says Olivia was the No. 1 baby girl name in Ontario for the 15th consecutive year.

It says Charlotte came in second, continuing as a “favourable choice.”

The province says Noah took the top spot for boys’ names for the fifth year in a row, with Liam following closely behind.

Variations of the same name — Sophia and Sofia — nabbed the fifth and seventh spots on the girls’ top 10 list respectively.

The province says it also welcomed the names Mila and Henry to the list in 2023.

Here were the top ten names for girls and boys, according to the province:

Girls’ names

1. Olivia

2. Charlotte

3. Amelia

4. Emma

5. Sophia

6. Mia

7. Sofia

8. Ava

9. Mila

10. Isla

Boys’ names

1. Noah

2. Liam

3. Theodore

4. Oliver

5. Jack

6. Lucas

7. Benjamin

8.William

9. Leo

10. Henry

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024.