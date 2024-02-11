One dead after early-morning fight in Toronto apartment building: police

Toronto police say one person has died after an early-morning fight in an apartment building on Saturday.

Officers say they were called about a fight in a building in the city’s north end just before 6 a.m.

They offered no details about the incident that led to the call.

Police say one victim was found with serious injuries and ultimately pronounced dead.

Officers haven’t shared any information about the identity of the victim or about possible suspects.

They say the homicide unit is investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2024.