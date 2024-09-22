One dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough: Toronto police

September 22, 2024 at 4 h 59 min
The Canadian Press
One dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough: Toronto police

TORONTO — Toronto police are investigating after an overnight shooting in the city’s east end left one person dead.

Police say they responded to reports of a person shot just after 11 p.m., on Saturday near Kingston Road and Markham Road in Scarborough.

They say police and paramedics located a person with injuries at the scene.

They say the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died.

Police have not provided a suspect description and have not released further details about the victim’s identity.

They say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2024.

