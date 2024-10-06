One dead after personal watercraft crash in eastern Ontario, police say

October 6, 2024 at 14 h 28 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
DARLINGSIDE, Ont. — Police in eastern Ontario say a 21-year-old man is dead after a personal watercraft crash.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a report of a crash on the St. Lawrence River involving a personal watercraft just before 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers from the Leeds County detachment are investigating and say it happened among a group of small islands, just west of the Thousand Islands Bridge, between the mainland and Hill Island.

Police believe the watercraft had two people on board when it collided with an obstacle some time overnight and the passenger swam to shore to get help.

A group in a boat searched the water and found the driver with no vital signs.

Police say he was brought to shore and pronounced dead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2024.

