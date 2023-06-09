One dead, eight injured after collision in Mississauga: police

June 8, 2023 — Changed at 16 h 40 min on June 8, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
One dead, eight injured after collision in Mississauga: police

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a woman is dead and eight other people are hurt after a collision involving multiple vehicles in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say the crash took place around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

They say several vehicles were waiting at a red light when a transit bus failed to stop, triggering the crash.

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services says eight vehicles were involved in the “serious” collision.

Police say a woman was pronounced dead in hospital after the collision, and the eight others who were hurt have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the major collision bureau is investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Morning maven Marilyn Denis wraps decades-long daytime TV tenure
Ontario News

Morning maven Marilyn Denis wraps decades-long daytime TV tenure

TORONTO — Daytime mainstay Marilyn Denis makes her final appearance as host of the “Marilyn Denis…

Bell Media touts ‘strike-proof’ TV slates as Hollywood labour disputes heat up
Ontario News

Bell Media touts ‘strike-proof’ TV slates as Hollywood labour disputes heat up

TORONTO — Executives at Bell Media say they’ve designed a “strike-proof” fall television lineup…