One dead in multi-vehicle crash that closed Highway 11 in Orillia, Ont.: police

Police say one person is dead and several others injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 11 near Orillia, Ont., in snowy weather Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Jacob Daynes says a 49-year-old man died in the crash and several people were taken to hospital with various types of injuries.

Police say Highway 11 will remain closed “for the foreseeable future” northbound from Coldwater Road to Highway 400 and southbound from County Road 169 to Line 15.

OPP is urging drivers to avoid the area and give space to emergency vehicles.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for Orillia and surrounding areas, saying lake effect snow can cause sudden changes in visibility on the roads.

The agency says conditions are expected to improve Friday evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.