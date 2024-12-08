One dead, multiple injured in three-vehicle highway collision in Caledon, Ont.

One dead, multiple injured in three-vehicle highway collision in Caledon, Ont.

CALEDON, Ont. — One person is dead following a three-vehicle highway crash in Caledon, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers and emergency crews responded to a collision on Highway 10 just before midnight Friday.

OPP say the driver and sole occupant of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and two occupants of a second vehicle were taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.

Two others from a third vehicle were taken to a local hospital.

A portion of Highway 10 was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Provincial police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam footage to contact Caledon OPP or anonymously contact Peel Crime Stoppers.

