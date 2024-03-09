One dead, one arrested after exchange of gunfire with OPP: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog says one man is dead and another has been arrested after exchanging gunfire with Ontario Provincial Police northeast of Greater Sudbury.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating an “OPP-involved shooting” but did not immediately say whether the man who died was shot by police.

OPP say around 5 p.m. Thursday officers pursued a vehicle after it fled a traffic stop in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

SIU says there was “an exchange of gunfire” in the area of Highway 11 and Portage Bay Road, about 100 kilometres south of the traffic stop.

OPP had issued a shelter-in-place order in the area Thursday night citing an investigation involving a suspect they described as around 30 years old and “armed and dangerous.”

SIU is urging anyone with information to contact investigators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.