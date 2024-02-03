One dead, one in police custody following stabbing in Sudbury, Ontario

February 3, 2024 at 7 h 19 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

SUDBURY, Ont. — One person is dead and another is in police custody following a stabbing in Sudbury, Ont.

Police were called to the Cabot Street and Hearne Avenue area shortly before 8 p.m. Friday night for a weapons complaint.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with stab wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Police took one person into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

‘Almost died a few times’: Northern Ontario city of Sudbury grapples with opioids
Ontario News

‘Almost died a few times’: Northern Ontario city of Sudbury grapples with opioids

GREATER SUDBURY, Ont. — Crystal Plume sits in the shade of a tree near a busy intersection in downtown…

Major winter storm hits much of southern, central Ontario
Ontario News

Major winter storm hits much of southern, central Ontario

A major winter storm dumped a mix of snow, rain and ice pellets on large parts of Ontario on Tuesday, as Environment Canada warned…

Parts of Ontario under winter storm watch as Environment Canada warns of major snow
Ontario News

Parts of Ontario under winter storm watch as Environment Canada warns of major snow

A major winter storm is expected to pass through parts of Ontario, bringing heavy snowfall and a risk…