One dead, one injured in collision in Ontario involving alcohol-impaired driver

January 5, 2025 at 16 h 29 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
One dead, one injured in collision in Ontario involving alcohol-impaired driver

One person is dead and one is wounded after a collision in South Frontenac Township, east of Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say first responders rushed to the scene of a vehicle collision on Rosedale Road, north of the Village of Sydenham, at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a commercial van travelling along the road struck a 15-year-old male who walking in the same direction.

They say the youth, from Kingston, was pronounced dead at the scene, and another pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries sustained in the collision.

Investigators say they spoke with the 57-year-old driver at the scene.

The OPP says breath testing was done and the driver was found to have a blood alcohol concentration in the “warning range,” meaning between 0.05 and 0.079.

It says the driver received an administrative driver’s licence suspension for three days, and his vehicle was towed for further examination.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Arrest made, charges laid after alleged hate-motivated incident in Waterloo region

TORONTO — Police say they have arrested and charged a suspect in connection to an alleged hate-motivated…