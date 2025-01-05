One dead, one injured in collision in Ontario involving alcohol-impaired driver

One person is dead and one is wounded after a collision in South Frontenac Township, east of Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say first responders rushed to the scene of a vehicle collision on Rosedale Road, north of the Village of Sydenham, at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a commercial van travelling along the road struck a 15-year-old male who walking in the same direction.

They say the youth, from Kingston, was pronounced dead at the scene, and another pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries sustained in the collision.

Investigators say they spoke with the 57-year-old driver at the scene.

The OPP says breath testing was done and the driver was found to have a blood alcohol concentration in the “warning range,” meaning between 0.05 and 0.079.

It says the driver received an administrative driver’s licence suspension for three days, and his vehicle was towed for further examination.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2025.