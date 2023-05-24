One dead, one injured in Vaughan, Ont., double shooting: police

May 24, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 42 min on May 24, 2023
The Canadian Press
VAUGHAN, Ont. — A 39-year-old man was killed and a second man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday after an early-morning double shooting north of Toronto, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at an industrial plaza in Vaughan, Ont., around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, York Regional Police Sgt. Clint Whitney told reporters gathered at the scene.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds, he said. A 39-year-old man died at the scene and a 27-year-old man was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition.

“This gun violence is devastating,” Whitney said.

Police said the shooting took place outside the plaza, located on Creditstone Rd., just north of Highway 7.

Initial reports suggested the shooting was connected to a recording studio in the plaza, though police had yet to confirm that, Whitney said.

There were “numerous” people in the area at the time and police were appealing for witness to come forward, Whitney said.

No suspect information had been released as of Wednesday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2023.

