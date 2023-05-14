One dead, seven others in hospital after crash in Bruce County: police

May 14, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 42 min on May 14, 2023
The Canadian Press
One person has died and seven others are in hospital after a car crash in southwestern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the collision around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Bruce County, Ont.

They say there were eight people in the two cars involved.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene while another was airlifted to a hospital in London with life-threatening injuries.

Six others were taken to hospital for assessment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2023.

