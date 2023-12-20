One dead, six in hospital after carbon monoxide leak in Kitchener

December 20, 2023 at 15 h 52 min
The Canadian Press
KITCHENER, Ont. — One person is dead and six others were sent to hospital due to a carbon monoxide leak in Kitchener, Ont.

Police say they were called to a home just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a gas leak.

They say officers found several people suffering from what was determined to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police say one of them, a 25-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he died. Six others were taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the source of the carbon monoxide was a vehicle left running in the garage of the home.

They say the incident is not considered suspicious,

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.

