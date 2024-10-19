One dead, three injured after shots fired at parked vehicle in Brampton, Ont.: police

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say a woman has died and three other people are hurt after a shooting at a plaza in Brampton, Ont.

A spokesperson for Peel regional police says six people were in a vehicle parked at the plaza when another vehicle pulled up around 6 a.m. today.

Const. Richard Chin says shots were fired at the parked vehicle.

He says a woman died at the scene, while two other women and a man were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that range from minor to serious but not life-threatening.

Two other women who were inside the parked vehicle were not injured.

Chin says there is no information at this time regarding who was inside the other vehicle or how many shots were fired, but the incident is believed to be isolated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.