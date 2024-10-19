One dead, three injured after shots fired at parked vehicle in Brampton, Ont.: police

October 19, 2024 at 16 h 29 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
One dead, three injured after shots fired at parked vehicle in Brampton, Ont.: police

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say a woman has died and three other people are hurt after a shooting at a plaza in Brampton, Ont.

A spokesperson for Peel regional police says six people were in a vehicle parked at the plaza when another vehicle pulled up around 6 a.m. today.

Const. Richard Chin says shots were fired at the parked vehicle.

He says a woman died at the scene, while two other women and a man were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that range from minor to serious but not life-threatening.

Two other women who were inside the parked vehicle were not injured.

Chin says there is no information at this time regarding who was inside the other vehicle or how many shots were fired, but the incident is believed to be isolated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Faculty at Ontario’s 24 public colleges support strike mandate: union

The union representing faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges says its members have delivered a strong…