October 14, 2024 at 18 h 44 min
The Canadian Press
One dead, three injured in a collision involving multiple vehicles in southern Ont.

Police are investigating after a collision involving multiple vehicles in St. Clair, Ont., left one person dead and three others injured.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency services responded to a call about a three-vehicle crash on Courtright Line near Mandaumin Road at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say one driver, a 19-year-old from the Township of St. Clair, was pronounced dead at the scene, and another driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They say a driver and a passenger in the third vehicle both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and were also taken to hospital.

OPP say the intersection in the area was closed to investigate the crash, but has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2024.

