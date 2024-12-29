One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 402 near Strathroy, Ont.

December 29, 2024 at 17 h 55 min
The Canadian Press
One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 402 near Strathroy, Ont.

One person is dead and three others are injured after a highway crash near Strathroy, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the single vehicle crash happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday on Highway 402, west of Glendon Drive.

Police say a 20-year-old man from Sarnia was pronounced dead at the scene, and three other occupants of the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say a portion of the highway, west of London, was closed between Glendon Drive and Hickory Drive but has since reopened.

Police say the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Middlesex County OPP

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2024.

