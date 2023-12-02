One male dead, one male injured after car found in Lake Ontario in Toronto

Toronto police say one male is dead and another is injured after a car was found in Lake Ontario this morning.

Investigators say the submerged vehicle was reported to police at around 3:40 a.m. near the Polson Pier Skyline Viewpoint, located about five kilometres southeast of the city’s downtown core.

One male occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say officers with Traffic Services have taken over the ongoing investigation.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2023.