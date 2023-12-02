One male dead, one male injured after car found in Lake Ontario in Toronto

December 2, 2023 at 16 h 57 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

Toronto police say one male is dead and another is injured after a car was found in Lake Ontario this morning.

Investigators say the submerged vehicle was reported to police at around 3:40 a.m. near the Polson Pier Skyline Viewpoint, located about five kilometres southeast of the city’s downtown core.

One male occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say officers with Traffic Services have taken over the ongoing investigation.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto-area pianists, choreographers among Ontario performing arts award winners
Ontario News

Toronto-area pianists, choreographers among Ontario performing arts award winners

TORONTO — A Métis playwright, a pianist who combines baroque and Middle Eastern music and a dance…

Ontario to take control of two Toronto highways in ‘new deal’ for city
Ontario News

Ontario to take control of two Toronto highways in ‘new deal’ for city

TORONTO — Ontario will take control of two Toronto highways to help alleviate the city's growing financial…

Ontario may have to operate two Toronto LRTs amid city budget crunch: documents
Ontario News

Ontario may have to operate two Toronto LRTs amid city budget crunch: documents

TORONTO — Ontario might have to assume operations of two light rail lines in the cash-strapped city…