One man dead, 19-year-old woman injured in Mississauga, Ont., double shooting: police

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A man is dead and a 19-year-old woman is injured after a double shooting in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say 25-year-old Shahid Todd died at the scene of the Wednesday night shooting.

They say officers were called to the Port Credit area shortly before 8:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police say the 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was described as an acquaintance of the man who died.

Police say it appeared to be a targeted incident and are appealing to the public for information or additional video footage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2023.