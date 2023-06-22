One man dead, 19-year-old woman injured in Mississauga, Ont., double shooting: police

June 22, 2023 at 17 h 15 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
One man dead, 19-year-old woman injured in Mississauga, Ont., double shooting: police

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A man is dead and a 19-year-old woman is injured after a double shooting in Mississauga, Ont. 

Peel Regional Police say 25-year-old Shahid Todd died at the scene of the Wednesday night shooting.

They say officers were called to the Port Credit area shortly before 8:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots. 

Police say the 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

She was described as an acquaintance of the man who died. 

Police say it appeared to be a targeted incident and are appealing to the public for information or additional video footage. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2023. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

NCC approves renaming of Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Kichi Zībī Mīkan
Ontario News

NCC approves renaming of Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Kichi Zībī Mīkan

The National Capital Commission's board of directors has voted to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway…

Murder victims’ families outraged over Ontario killer move to medium-security prison
Ontario News

Murder victims’ families outraged over Ontario killer move to medium-security prison

TORONTO — The families of two people killed by an Ontario man are demanding answers from the federal…