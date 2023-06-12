One man dead after north Toronto daytime shooting: Police

June 12, 2023 at 18 h 26 min
The Canadian Press
Toronto police say one man is dead after what investigators believe was a daytime drive-by shooting in the city’s north end. 

Const. Shannon Eames says officers responding to reports of gunshots shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday found a man in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Steeles and Islington Avenues. 

She says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eames says investigators believe it was a drive-by shooting that took place on Steeles Avenue. 

She says police believe there may be more than one suspect involved. 

Police say homicide detectives are investigating. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023. 

